Agent DVR
A new video surveillance solution for the Internet Of Things.
Available on Windows, Mac, Linux and ARM.
Agent DVR is the only DVR solution that doesn’t need port forwarding.
That means no fiddly router setup or network security compromise for remote access.
Cameras
Supports more devices than any other solution including IP cameras, ONVIF devices, local USB cameras and more. No limit on the number of devices you can add. Supports audio devices as well!
Recording
Record to MP4, VP8/9, GPU and Raw. Agent will save the raw stream from your camera when possible to minimise CPU usage.
Sensors
Includes a huge range of motion detectors from basic motion detection to object tracking, trip wires and object recognition. Includes AI integration to minimise false alerts.
Alerts
Send an email, SMS, push notifications to mobile devices, call a URL, desktop alerts, notify an MQTT endpoint and many more. The notification options are endless.
Integrations
Fully integrated with Home Assistant, Amazon Alexa, IFTTT, DeepStack AI and License Plate Recognition via PlateRecognizer.com. Set up triggers and actions from the worlds most popular platforms for the Internet of Things or add your own using our API.
Remote Access
Agent uses custom tech to avoid the usual requirement of opening up ports on your router for remote access. Access from anywhere over SSL with zero router configuration. It even works if Agent is running behind a strict firewall or over a mobile network.
Typical Uses
Home Security
Integrated with Home Assistant, IFTTT and Alexa means Agent DVR can form a key part of your home security setup. Automate your alarms and set your cameras to start recording when you leave an area and disarm when you return using Geofencing.
Theft Prevention
Advanced object recognition and AI cut down on false alerts whilst protecting your investments. Recordings can be saved locally and to the cloud - ensuring evidence is secure even if the device itself is stolen.
Wildlife Watching
A discrete webcam reveals a wonderful world of wildlife. Agent DVR can record movement in a burrow or nest and send it straight to your email or mobile device.